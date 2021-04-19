Jules Thomas splits from Ian Bailey after almost 30 years together

THE woman who has been at Ian Bailey’s side since before the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder has broken up from him after three decades.

Ian Bailey is now expected to leave the home he shared with Jules Thomas, in Liscaha, near Schull, according to the Irish Mail on Sunday.

In an interview published yesterday, she said that she has had “enough”.

"After 25 years I am sick and tired of banging on with this; it's been just awful — all that stuff in print, the press attention, the photographers, everything," she said.

At a trial held in France, Ian Bailey was found guilty in his absence of the 1996 murder of the French film producer. Last October, a third attempt by France to have him extradited in connection with the murder was rejected by the Irish High Court.

Mr Bailey has always denied any involvement in the murder. He was arrested twice as part of the murder investigation in Ireland but was never charged.

Ms Thomas said she still believes Mr Bailey was innocent of any role in Ms Du Plantier's death.

Ms Thomas also said: “Yes, he was physically abusive to me a couple of times; we split up for a while and then got back together again."

She described her former partner as “hard going”.

She also said: “It was always a one-way flow; men like him don't ever bend or accommodate ... it's to do with their egos."