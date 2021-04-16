Bishopstown stalwart remembered during club fundraiser 

BISHOPSTOWN GAA stalwart Kevin Driscoll has been remembered during this year’s Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s (CFI) annual flagship fundraising appeal.

65 Roses Day, which gets its name from the way children often first say the words cystic fibrosis, took place last week, creating awareness around the hereditary disease while raising funds.

Mr Driscoll, who gave many years service to the club, passed away following a short battle with cancer last October.

This year, the club’s team challenge which raised funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland was carried out in memory of Mr Driscoll who had organised the challenge last year.

With public collections cancelled for the second year due to Covid-19, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland instead encouraged people to donate online.

Those who wish to do so can visit www.cfireland.ie/donate.