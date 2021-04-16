Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 12:23

Bishopstown stalwart remembered during club fundraiser 

Bishopstown stalwart remembered during club fundraiser 

Bishopstown GAA stalwart Kevin Driscoll, who gave many years service to the club, passed away following a short battle with cancer last October.

BISHOPSTOWN GAA stalwart Kevin Driscoll has been remembered during this year’s Cystic Fibrosis Ireland’s (CFI) annual flagship fundraising appeal.

65 Roses Day, which gets its name from the way children often first say the words cystic fibrosis, took place last week, creating awareness around the hereditary disease while raising funds.

Mr Driscoll, who gave many years service to the club, passed away following a short battle with cancer last October.

This year, the club’s team challenge which raised funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland was carried out in memory of Mr Driscoll who had organised the challenge last year.

With public collections cancelled for the second year due to Covid-19, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland instead encouraged people to donate online.

Those who wish to do so can visit www.cfireland.ie/donate.

More in this section

Ofsted inspection report New school in Cork town to address shortage of places for children with special needs; new places also to be created in suburban school 
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Highest ever personal injuries settlement in Ireland for Carrigaline girl (16) over circumstances of birth at St Finbarr’s
Covid-19 latest: New data shows one Cork LEA has incidence rate higher than national average Covid-19 latest: New data shows one Cork LEA has incidence rate higher than national average
community & volunteeringbishopstown
Law and justice concept

'No amount of money can change her life': Carrigaline family react to High Court settlement

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow
Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY