HSE invites people aged 65 to 69 to register for Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow

The HSE is inviting people aged 65 to 69 to register for their Covid-19 vaccine.

Over the coming weeks, about 180,000 people aged 65 to 69 will be asked to register for their vaccine on the HSE website.

People in this group will be vaccinated at one of the HSE vaccination centres around the country using the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Online registration will commence at 10am on Thursday morning, beginning with people aged 69 with people being asked to register on specific days.

Those aged 69 are being asked to register on Thursday, April 15 or any time after, those aged 68 can register on Friday, April 16 or any time after, those aged 67 can register on Saturday, April 17 or any time after, those aged 66 can register on Sunday, April 18 or any time after, and those aged 65 can register on Monday, April 19 or any time after.

Registration will stay open for people in this age group after April 19 and people can register online or on their phone.

“Our vaccination programme is now moving into an important new phase. We are introducing a new online registration system and inviting everyone aged 65-69 to register online. To avoid delays when we open registrations, we are asking people to register by age on specific days initially.

“All 65 to 69-year-olds should register online if you haven’t already been vaccinated or you haven’t received an appointment yet.

If you have an appointment for vaccination already, through work, or because of a health condition, you don’t need to register online. The quickest and easiest way to register is online at www.hse.ie.

“It is a new system which will register people, manage appointments, and provide a secure record of your vaccination. This group will be the first to use it and most groups being vaccinated from now on will also use it.

“Our aim in offering the vaccine to the population is to protect people and reduce the illness and deaths caused by this virus,” a statement from the HSE read.

Vaccinations for this group will start around one week after registration opens and those registered will be sent their appointment details by SMS text message, three to seven days before their vaccination is due to take place.

For those registering for the vaccine on www.hse.ie will need their PPS number, eircode, a mobile phone number and an email address.

Alternatively, people can call HSELive on 1850 24 1850 for assistance with the registration process.