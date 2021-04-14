Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 09:48

Cork people perplexed by helicopters flying over city

Cork people perplexed by helicopters flying over city

Three helicopters were spotted above Cork city last night

THREE helicopters flying over Cork city last night had Corkonians wondering what they were doing in the area.

The helicopters were seen leaving Cork airport in formation and resulted in people flocking to social media to try to find out why they were in the area.

They were also seen in the Kinsale area, as well as east of the city.

It is understood the activity was a training exercise by the Irish Air Corps.

