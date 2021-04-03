Sat, 03 Apr, 2021 - 16:34

Major vaccine milestone to be reached in coming days 

Major vaccine milestone to be reached in coming days 

John Sheehan, Nua Health Care after getting his vaccination at the City Hall, Cork. 

Ireland is on track to hit one million vaccine doses administered within in the next week, according to HSE CEO Paul Reid. 

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, 865,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland as of March 31. 

Of these, 619,003 people have received their first dose and 246,457 people have received their second dose.

"Yesterday, Good Friday, we had one of our highest days so far for the vaccine administration," Mr Reid said on Twitter. 

"We'll have well over 900,000 completed by this weekend." 

He said that the country will have more than a million doses completed 'during next week', adding that 'April & May will see the programme scale up further again'. 

Vaccination is now underway at several large-scale locations in Cork, including Páirc Uí Chaoimh and City Hall. 

More than 500 cases reported today 

There have been two further Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland, the Nphet reported this afternoon. 

Another 511 cases of the virus were also confirmed by Nphet in the last 24-hour reporting period.

More in this section

WATCH: Hundreds attend protest rally in Cork city centre  WATCH: Hundreds attend protest rally in Cork city centre 
Dublin Airport Monday Two women due in court after allegedly refusing to go into mandatory quarantine
Watch: Outrage as crowds of youths gather at local amenity after dark Watch: Outrage as crowds of youths gather at local amenity after dark
coronaviruscork health
Man arrested at Cork city petrol station 

Man arrested at Cork city petrol station 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home Carpet-diem: Seize the day, invest in you and your home
Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital Urgent need to upgrade specialist units for older people at Cork University Hospital
Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY