Major vaccine milestone to be reached in coming days 

Ireland is on track to hit one million vaccine doses administered within in the next week, according to HSE CEO Paul Reid.

According to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, 865,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland as of March 31.

Of these, 619,003 people have received their first dose and 246,457 people have received their second dose.

"Yesterday, Good Friday, we had one of our highest days so far for the vaccine administration," Mr Reid said on Twitter.

"We'll have well over 900,000 completed by this weekend."

He said that the country will have more than a million doses completed 'during next week', adding that 'April & May will see the programme scale up further again'.

Vaccination is now underway at several large-scale locations in Cork, including Páirc Uí Chaoimh and City Hall.

More than 500 cases reported today

There have been two further Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland, the Nphet reported this afternoon.

Another 511 cases of the virus were also confirmed by Nphet in the last 24-hour reporting period.