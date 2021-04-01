30 permanent jobs announced for Cork as Aldi plans new store

Aldi Ireland has announced 30 new permanent jobs for Blackrock in Cork.

The supermarket chain plans to open a second store on Skehard Road with an additional 50 jobs created during the construction of the proposed new store.

A planning application will soon be submitted to Cork City Council with plans to open the 1,337sqm store in 2024, the second in Blackrock.

The new environmentally friendly store will be powered by 100% green electricity and will include solar panels on the roof of the development.

There will also be two electric vehicle charging points for customers to use outside the store.

Ample parking facilities will be provided for customers, whether driving or cycling, as there will be 86 car parking spaces available along with 10 bike parking spaces.

The new Aldi store will be part of a mixed-use development which will also feature 28 residential units and a café. The site will be developed by Lyonshall Ltd.

Regional Managing Director, Aldi Ireland, Colin Breslin, said: “We are delighted to be announcing our plans for a second store in Blackrock. Our first store in Blackrock opened in 2008 and has been hugely popular with local shoppers. It is one of our busiest stores in Cork.

We look forward to investing further in the local Blackrock area and bringing our award-winning products and unbeatable prices to more shoppers.

Commenting on behalf of Lyonshall Ltd., Kieran Coughlan said: “We are very happy to be working in conjunction with Aldi to increase the provision housing supply and retail competition within the Blackrock area of Cork.

“Lyonshall will be responsible for the residential units whilst Aldi will build the commercial element. Lyonshall and Aldi have a history of working together and delivering quality developments such as Aldi at Blackrock Hall, Aldi Ballyphehane and the upcoming Aldi Store in Clonakilty”.

Aldi currently operates a total of 23 stores in Cork.