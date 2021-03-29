Beacon Hospital issues apology; Independent review to be conducted into operation of vaccination centre

The board of Beacon Hospital has issued an "unreserved apology" and said it will carry out an investigation into the decision to vaccinate teachers from an exclusive school using spare jabs.

In a statement, the board apologised to patients, staff and the wider community for the upset caused by the vaccination of teachers in the Beacon vaccination centre last week.

"The board is proud of the excellent standards of care maintained by our hospital and its adherence to the highest levels of governance and clinical excellence," the statement added.

"In order to ascertain all of the facts associated with the operation of the vaccination centre and in line with our responsibility to ensure due process, the board is appointing Eugene McCague, former managing partner and chairman of Arthur Cox and former board member of the HSE, to conduct an independent review on behalf of the non-executive directors.

"Upon completion of the review, the non-executive members of the board will consider its findings and will at that time take any necessary actions required.

"Since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, Beacon Hospital has sought to utilise our resources to play a significant role in assisting the national effort to combat the crisis.

"The hospital offered its resources to the HSE to assist with the rollout of the national vaccination programme in January of this year."