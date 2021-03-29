Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 17:19

Covid-19 latest: 539 new cases, of which 15 are in Cork

The Department of Health has confirmed that 539 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland, 15 of which are in Cork, as of midnight last night. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

The Department of Health has confirmed that 539 new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland, 15 of which are in Cork, as of midnight last night.

One additional Covid-19 related death in Ireland has also been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

The 14-day incidence rate for Cork up to March 28 was 40.9 and there have been a total of 222 cases recorded in Cork in the same two-week period.

The five-day moving average was 18.

As of 8am today, 331 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised nationally, of which 70 are in ICU.

There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

In relation to the vaccine rollout, as of March 26, 786,569 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 567,023

people in receipt of their first dose and 219,546 people in receipt of their second dose.

There is now a total of 235,078 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

To date, there have been 4,667 Covid-19 related deaths in the country.

