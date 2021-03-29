Frustration at delays to introduce Covid vaccinations in pharmacies

PHARMACISTS are calling for urgent clarification around when they can administer Covid-19 vaccines amid increasing frustration in the healthcare industry.

This is according to the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) who is calling on Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly and the HSE to urgently clarify when pharmacists can begin vaccinating the public.

IPU Secretary General Darragh O’Loughlin outlined the concerns of community pharmacists, saying:

“Pharmacists are increasingly frustrated at the complete lack of clarity on when they can begin vaccinating their patients and the broader public."

He reiterated the vital role pharmacies play in communities.

“The Government has set ambitious targets on providing one million vaccines per month from April. We have over 1,850 community pharmacies in Ireland, most of which will play a vital role in helping to achieve this target. However, despite being ready and waiting to vaccinate people within their local communities, they still have no information on when they will begin vaccinating."

He warned of the consequences of further delays.

"The Irish Pharmacy Union is concerned that any further delay in rolling out the service will lead to a failure to meet our vaccination targets. We are urgently calling on the Minister for Health and the HSE to clarify when pharmacists can begin vaccinating"

He expressed concern about the urgency of the situation.

“When all they are seeing is delay after delay, pharmacists’ patients and the people in the communities they serve are getting increasingly frustrated. Pharmacists are trained, experienced and ready to start vaccinating in every town, village and community around the country. They, and the people in their communities, urgently need clarity on when they can start vaccinating.”