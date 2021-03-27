Sat, 27 Mar, 2021 - 14:36

Vaccinations at the Beacon suspended 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has suspended the vaccination provision at the Beacon private hospital in Dublin, with the exception of already scheduled appointments, after it emerged that it administered spare jabs to staff at a private school.

Mr Donnelly said the decision to give vaccines to 20 teachers and staff from St Gerard’s School near Bray, Co Wicklow was entirely inappropriate and completely unacceptable.

There has been outrage at the hospital CEO Michael Cullen arranging to the left-over jabs to staff at his children’s private school on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mr Donnelly said: “Ireland’s vaccination programme is the most important public health programme in living memory. It is essential that the programme is run in accordance with the agreed prioritisation in order to maximise the benefit of the vaccination programme and the speed with which Ireland can emerge from Covid-19 measures.

“The provision of vaccines by the Beacon Hospital to a school was entirely inappropriate and completely unacceptable. 

"I have considered this matter carefully and have worked with the HSE to assess the operational implications of suspending vaccine operations at the Beacon Hospital in Dublin.

“I have now asked the HSE to suspend vaccine operations at the Beacon Hospital with the exception of those people who have already been scheduled to get their vaccine at the centre. Alternative arrangements are being put in place by the HSE.

"In addition, I have asked the HSE to appoint a senior official to immediately examine what happened and make recommendations regarding any actions or changes required.”

