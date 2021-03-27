'A gale coming behind them': Race against the elements to help stricken fishing boat off Cork coast 

A SPOKESPERSON for the RNLI has revealed it will take up to nine hours before the crew of a stricken fishing boat near Castletownbere can be safely brought to shore.

The organisation was up against the clock to save the vessel, which has been drifting at sea for more than 24 hours.

Ellie Adhamh. Picture: Irish Coast Guard.

A tow has now been secured on the boat, which got into difficulty approximately 70 miles West of Bantry Bay.

The response is being coordinated by the Coast Guard Rescue Coordination centre at Valentia, who initially tasked a Coast Guard Helicopter to the scene.

The crew declined an offer to have some of the crew evacuated from the vessel but are said to be in good spirits.

Castletownbere-registered, Ellie Adhamh, had lost power before drifting off West Cork.

Initial attempts to save the vessel were unsuccessful, after the alarm was raised at around 7am yesterday.

A tug was brought to the scene in attempts overseen by Valentia Coastguard. However, efforts were hampered by a wave that shattered three windows in the vessel's wheelhouse.

Naval ship LE George Bernard Shaw and Ellie Adhamh. Picture: Irish Coast Guard.

The Irish Naval Service's LÉ George Bernard Shaw is now at the scene of the stricken trawler.

A spokesperson for the Castletownbere RNLI spoke with cautious optimism.

"The vessel is under tow from the navy and our guys are standing by in case the tow snaps," he explained. "It's going to take eight or nine hours before they get back into Castletownbere.

"At the moment things are looking positive. The only worry is that there is a gale coming behind them. They are only moving at about five or six knots at the moment. This is as positive as it can be.

"Hopefully, it will all work out okay. Everything seems to be much better than it was a couple of hours ago."

The vessel is expected to reach Bantry Bay later this evening, where arrangements will be made to have the vessel taken into port.