Tallest building a ‘glory project’, claims Cork TD 

Objectors to Ireland’s tallest building being built in Cork have reiterated their disappointment that the hotel has been green-lit.

The 34-storey skyscraper hotel that would reach approximately 140m in height will be built on the Custom House Quay site in the city centre.

The development was welcomed by Cork City Council, as well as business leaders in Cork.

However, there had been a number of objectors to the plans, including An Taisce.

Ian Lumley, head of An Taisce’s Advocacy Unit said: “We consider that An Bord Pleanála didn’t properly assess the overall impact of the tower on the wider area of Cork city centre - the huge visibility which it would have in a city where the dominant landmarks are the church towers and steeples from St Fin Barre’s to the Father Matthew Church to Shandon.”

Meanwhile, speaking in the Dáil Solidarity TD Mick Barry said the development, he labeled “a capitalist glory project,” is going ahead on lands that were formerly in public ownership.

“It shows why we should keep our public land public. This is land that could be used, should be used, for public housing. That’s what Cork city needs,” he said.

The development by Tower Holdings Group will see the Custom House itself retained with interior alterations proposed to accommodate the hotel.

The partial demolition of the Revenue Building will take place with the north and south sections to be retained.

The space will allow for the building of the new tower that will include 241 bedrooms, 25 serviced suites and leisure facilities with a restaurant, terrace and bar at the top.

Meanwhile, the ground and first floors of the bonded warehouse are to comprise a mix of retail, food and beverage, galleries, workshops and heritage centre with the top floor to be used as office space.

The eastern end of the warehouse is to be extended in which a distillery and restaurant are proposed.