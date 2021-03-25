194-bed hotel proposed for Cork city centre

Another large-scale hotel with a roof-top terrace has been proposed for Cork city centre.

Plans for the 194-bedroom development have been lodged with Cork City Council's planning department by Carra Shore Hotel (Camden Place) Limited.

The developers are seeking to develop, conserve, refurbish and change the use of the former McKenzies/Circuit Courthouse, Camden Quay, Camden Place and Pine Street, Cork.

The site is across the river from Cork Opera House and is currently in a dilapidated state.

The proposed development, which will be between two and six storeys in height, would be split into 153 hotel rooms, along with an additional 41 long-stay suites.

The plans involve carrying out works to a protected structure, while part of this application also seeks retention permission for the demolition of the buildings to the rear of the protected structure.

A CGI View of the proposed hotel development on Cork's Camden Quay.

Internal and external modifications are proposed, which would see the refurbishment and change of use of the existing building, as well as the construction of the two to six-storey over ground floor annex to the rear of the protected structure.

A café with mezzanine level is set to be incorporated on the ground floor, as well as the hotel and long-stay suites reception areas, gym, meeting rooms, and kitchens, while the hotel accommodation itself will be located on the upper floors.

The proposal includes a rooftop restaurant with an outdoor terrace, which will be accessed via a dedicated entrance from Camden Place.

The proposed development also includes customer entrances from Camden Place and Pine Street, with a service entrance to the north from Pine Street.

A statement from the multi-storey car park, Q Park at Carroll’s Quay, has also been included with the application to City Hall’s planning department.

The document states that there is the availability of 50 car parking spaces in the structure for the proposed hotel.