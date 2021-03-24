Lidl staff offered free weekly antigen tests

Lidl staff in Cork are to be offered a weekly antigen test from next month.

The retailer is offering the test to all of its 6,000 employees in the country free of charge.

Lidl said that there is no obligation for staff to take the test or report the results but that the service will be offered to all staff.

CEO of Lidl J.P. Scally said that the retailer’s focus from the outset of the pandemic has been the health and safety of colleagues and customers.

We provided reassurance to our teams by implementing the most stringent of safety measures in stores and warehouses, along with providing regular, detailed communications on the ways to best protect themselves and our customers.

“Our teams have been exceptional through this pandemic, working diligently on the frontline and serving local communities despite it being a very worrying time for them and their families.

“We are pleased to be able to offer all of our 6,000 strong team this free weekly test. Hopefully, for many it can provide some peace of mind as we continue to navigate through this pandemic,” he said.