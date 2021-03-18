Cork people 'of all ages' seeking treatment for addictions caused by lockdown

PEOPLE in Cork city and county have been seeking treatment to cope with addictions caused by the stresses of living with lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Level 5 Covid restrictions are set to be reviewed in the next couple of weeks. However, they will remain in place until April 5 at least.

Easing of certain restrictions, such as the 5km travel limit, are believed to be in the balance and will depend on reductions in case numbers.

The clinical director of Cork rehabilitation centre, Tabor Lodge, has said that the number of people who are looking for help for their addiction has increased significantly since the third lockdown was introduced at the end of last year.

Mick Devine said that more people are referencing the effects of Covid-19 more frequently, as they struggle to adjust to the continued enforcement of level 5 restrictions on their day-to-day lives.

“People are starting to show up for treatment, as they have done all the time down through the years, but the reason why they are requiring treatment, more so than ever, currently, is the pandemic,” Mr Devine said.

“Covid-19 is coming into the conversation much more regularly. I have noticed this hugely since the start of this year. I didn’t hear much about the Covid factor last year. I am hearing it very much so now, however,” said Mr Devine.

He said the centre is treating people of all ages at present who are turning to alcohol as a coping mechanism to help them to adjust to the daily grind of the pandemic.

“We are seeing people of all ages coming to us. People have so much grief, fear, and uncertainty that they are turning to drink now more than ever.

“We had a 72-year-old woman who came in for treatment recently and she said it was because of lockdown and the isolation. She had been recently bereaved and isolated from her children.

“These are tough circumstances. Drink might become a part of coping with that. The pandemic and the whole lockdown situation have just exacerbated the situation and can cause it to get out of control.

“We have another person in treatment and the stress of homeschooling was a factor. It is very sad. Alcohol can take the edge off that stress for a while and it helps people manage.

“As that goes on, however, it can tip people over the edge. Alcohol consumption can quickly get out of control and they don’t know what to do about it,” said Mr Devine.