Cork people 'of all ages' seeking treatment for addictions caused by lockdown

Level 5 Covid restrictions are set to be reviewed in the next couple of weeks. However, they will remain in place until April 5 at least.
Easing of certain restrictions, such as the 5km travel limit, are believed to be in the balance and will depend on reductions in case numbers.
The clinical director of Cork rehabilitation centre, Tabor Lodge, has said that the number of people who are looking for help for their addiction has increased significantly since the third lockdown was introduced at the end of last year.
Mick Devine said that more people are referencing the effects of Covid-19 more frequently, as they struggle to adjust to the continued enforcement of level 5 restrictions on their day-to-day lives.