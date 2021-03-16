Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 19:53

Gardaí say fines 'highly likely' after receiving complaints of people congregating in sunshine at Cork park

Gardaí confirmed that they received complaints of people congregating and drinking in public at the popular city-centre amenity on Tuesday evening.

COMPLAINTS of people congregating and drinking in public were made to Gardaí on Tuesday on the first day of sunshine felt in Cork for a while.

As the clouds cleared, the crowds gathered and the Lough was said to very busy with groups of people meeting to socialise and drink in the fine spring weather.

A Garda patrol was deployed to the area and a Garda source said it was “highly likely” that there would be a number of fines handed out.

As the evening progressed, the crowds dispersed with less people still in the area around 5pm.

