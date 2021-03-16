Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 07:00

Public invited to have their say on new Cork City Heritage and Biodiversity Plan

Speaking to The Echo, Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy commended the council's Heritage Officer, Niamh Twomey, for her work on the draft plan. Pic: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

THE public is invited to have their say on the draft Cork City Heritage and Biodiversity Plan which identifies actions to protect, conserve and manage the city’s heritage over the next five years.

The Cork City Heritage and Biodiversity Plan (2021-2026) will be the third Heritage Plan for Cork city.

In January and February last year a review of the previous heritage plan was conducted.

A total of 61 projects, 19 of which were related to biodiversity, were completed over the course of the plan’s five year lifespan.

Approximately €500,000 was spent implementing the previous Cork City Heritage Plan from 2015-2020.

The first phase of public consultation for the new plan took place last spring and received 90 submissions.

Some of the key concerns included the need to tackle dereliction and vacant sites, the need for appropriate development of older parts of the city, such as North Main Street and South Main Street and the need to protect biodiversity. 

Following the public consultation, a draft plan was written, which the public is now invited to have their say on.

Speaking to The Echo, Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy commended the council's Heritage Officer, Niamh Twomey, for her work on the draft plan. 

"I think the project work she has pursued in the now expired Heritage Plan has been very worthwhile," he said.

"I think the community and education heritage grants and the publication grants scheme are fantastic and I hope they will be maintained in the next heritage plan, as do I hope the focus on the city’s archaeology story and biodiversity story will remain and grow even stronger in their delivery.

"There is so much heritage to mind and promote in Cork.

"So a plan is very important so that relevant financial resources can be prioritised and new ideas developed," he continued.

The public is invited to have their say by completing a survey on consult.corkcity.ie 

The closing date to complete this is 5pm on April 16.

