'Our hearts are broken': Tethered pony discovered with serious injuries put down

Lady Jane. Pic: My Lovely Horse Rescue

Rope damage to a young cob who was found tethered and freezing in a field in Cork cut as far as the bone.

When My Lovely Horse Rescue discovered the pony in Cobh, she was tethered with rope wrapped around three of her legs.

She was lying in mud, and was very stressed, weak and cold.

My Lovely Horse Rescue provided her a comfortable bed for the night, while a vet tended to her.

However, unfortunately, her injuries were too severe and she had to be put to sleep.

"Our hearts are once again broken.

"Lady Jayne as we named her had horrific injuries to her legs and body, [was] dehydrated and suffering with severe colic.

"She was left too long in a state of neglect, left too long to fend for herself. Tied up and forgotten," a spokesperson for the rescue said.

They added that while tethering is not illegal, they feel the horse would be alive had she not been tethered.

"We have had to say sad goodbyes to so many that have died from the same injury [or] types [of] conditions resulting from not being able to move freely, or access water or food. It's just not acceptable," the spokesperson added.

