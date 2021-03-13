Sat, 13 Mar, 2021 - 22:32

Gardaí investigating after body of man discovered in apartment in Cork town 

Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí are treating as unexplained the death of a man in his sixties whose body was found in a house in Mallow this afternoon. 

The alarm was raised by friends and family after the man failed to make contact for several days. 

Gardaí went to the house in Bridge Street in the town where they found the body of the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

His body was subsequently transferred to the morgue in Cork University Hospital.

Gardai have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s office. A postmortem is expected to be carried out tomorrow on the body.

The course of the investigation will be determined by the results of the postmortem.

The house where the body was found has been sealed off. 

A technical examination will be carried out of the property.

Gardai are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the man in the days leading up to the discovery of his body.

 They are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Mallow Garda Station.

Man treated for injuries following collision in the city

