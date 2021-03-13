Stepping out together on frontline on Mother’s Day

A CORK mum and daughter are getting ready for their proudest moment yet as they step out on the frontline together for Mother’s Day.

For Ballincollig women Caroline Duggan and Sarah Barry, this Sunday will undoubtedly be one of their most heartbreaking days yet. Caroline explained that they recently went through a painful time due to personal reasons. However, they made the difficult decision to return to work as homecare assistants this Sunday.

Sarah had been inspired to become a frontline worker by her mother. After working in retail for most of her adult life she finally decided to take the plunge.

The pair share a special bond along with a love for the frontline.

“It’s been a tough and scary time, especially when you don’t know the clients or who they have had in the house,” Caroline said.

“However, we are proud as hell to be out there and in the middle of it all. Our lives have mirrored each other in so many ways. Seeing Sarah doing what she’s doing was something I had always hoped for because she is such an incredibly kind and caring person. I’m really glad that she is following in my footsteps. She has fought her way through dark times but she still always wants to help other people.”

The mother and daughter team is well known among the older community.

“She (Sarah) had been covering some of my clients at one stage. When I came back they were constantly asking for her which made me really proud. I had always known that she was born to do this.”

Sarah’s two children Sophie (9) Nathan (3) are also looking forward to Mother’s Day.

“I always say that Sarah puts me to shame because she is such a good mum. Although there will be a dark cloud over this year’s Mother’s Day it will still be a reason for Sophie and Nathan to celebrate.”