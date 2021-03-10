Ireland to receive tens of thousands of extra vaccine doses before the end of the month

The Taoiseach has announced that Ireland is to receive a further 46,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19.

Micheál Martin made the announcement on Twitter in the last hour, saying the doses would be secured before the end of the month.

Pleased this morning to have confirmation from Commission President @vonderleyen that Ireland will secure an additional 46,500 Pfizer BioNTech vaccines before the end of March. When they get here, they will be administered quickly. Efforts ongoing to increase production. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 10, 2021

He said EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen had confirmed the extra doses.

"When they get here, they will be administered quickly," he said. "Efforts ongoing to increase production."

Yesterday, Mr Martin said he was "disappointed" with some of the issues relating to the vaccine supply.

"We are disappointed with quarter one in terms of the issues, but in terms of protecting the most vulnerable, we have made progress on that and the impact of the vaccines is very positive," he said.

"We have seen that in terms of healthcare workers, hospitals and in nursing homes in particular, and now out in the community in the over-80s. That is good news.

"We have very good vaccines that are giving protection to people as well."