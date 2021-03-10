Wed, 10 Mar, 2021 - 10:43

Ireland to receive tens of thousands of extra vaccine doses before the end of the month

Ireland to receive tens of thousands of extra vaccine doses before the end of the month

09/03/2021

The Taoiseach has announced that Ireland is to receive a further 46,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19.

Micheál Martin made the announcement on Twitter in the last hour, saying the doses would be secured before the end of the month. 

He said EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen had confirmed the extra doses. 

"When they get here, they will be administered quickly," he said. "Efforts ongoing to increase production." 

Yesterday, Mr Martin said he was "disappointed" with some of the issues relating to the vaccine supply.

"We are disappointed with quarter one in terms of the issues, but in terms of protecting the most vulnerable, we have made progress on that and the impact of the vaccines is very positive," he said. 

"We have seen that in terms of healthcare workers, hospitals and in nursing homes in particular, and now out in the community in the over-80s. That is good news.

"We have very good vaccines that are giving protection to people as well."

Read More

Micheál Martin 'disappointed' by issues in relation to vaccine supply

More in this section

Garda stock Man due in court in connection with burglary in Cork city centre 
Cork man charged with engaging in violent incident while armed with a hammer Cork man charged with engaging in violent incident while armed with a hammer
Fines and car impounded: Cork gardaí stop car on way home from party in Tipp Fines and car impounded: Cork gardaí stop car on way home from party in Tipp
coronaviruscork health
TD calls on Cork Airport to 'urgently intervene' to prevent redundancies of support staff

TD calls on Cork Airport to 'urgently intervene' to prevent redundancies of support staff

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Businesswoman outdoors in the city Take time to understand the future of EU-UK trade
How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy How a father and son operation made the switch to dairy
Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY