St Patrick's Day pics callout: Show us how you are celebrating our national holiday at home

St Patrick the Puppet created by the Cork Puppetry Company and Leila Cosgrave having fun in the gardens of the Montenotte Hotel.

Next Wednesday is St Patrick's Day and, while we can't come together as a community in the way we normally do, Cork will still celebrate our national holiday in style. 

Both Cork City and County Council have major plans in place, from buildings going green to online musical performances, exhibitions and parade workshops.

Here in The Echo, we want to see how Corkonians are celebrating St Patrick's while adhering to current restrictions. 

We are inviting you to send your St Patrick's Day celebrations photographs from home and be in with a chance of winning a €50 shopping voucher. 

