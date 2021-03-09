County landmarks to turn green for St Patrick's Day

A number of Cork County Council buildings and public landmarks are to be illuminated green to mark St Patrick’s Day along with a range of initiatives organised across the county.

While there may be no physical parades taking place across Cork County this St Patrick's Day, the local authority has announced details of a number of virtual St Patrick’s Day activities, many of which are supported by the local authority through the eight Municipal Districts across the county.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Mayor of the County of Cork, Councillor Mary Linehan Foley, said, “St Patrick’s Day is poignant this year, as our usual parades and street celebrations are re-imagined for a second year. This past year has proven we are adaptable and innovative, we are a community that cares and looks out for one another, and while the battle to beat this virus continues, we find new ways to mark special occasions. The creativity of our local communities is as always outstanding.”

Landmark buildings and monuments set to light up green include Cork County Hall, Macroom Town Hall, Carnegie Hall in Millstreet, Carrigaline Bridge, Midleton Library, the Kindred Spirit Sculpture, Midleton Court House, Youghal Clock Gate Tower and Youghal Town Hall, and Mallow Castle & Spa House too while Mallow Town Hall will be festively decorated for the occasion.

In Fermoy, the Fermoy International Choir are producing a video performance of ‘My home in Fermoy’ performed by international members of the local community in traditional costume, while the Fermoy Musical Society’s offering will feature children from local schools.

In Kinsale, a best shop-front competition on Facebook is encouraging business owners to decorate their window in advance of the special day.

In Macroom, the Lee Valley Enterprise Board is providing lighted shamrocks in the Town Square and Main Street and erecting new flags in the Castle Gates and Town Hall, while businesses in Macroom are set to decorate their windows with a St. Patrick's Day theme. A Macroom St. Patrick's Day Virtual Celebration 2021 video will showcase the town, telling a St. Patrick's Day story, with special tribute paid to frontline workers.

Further details are available at www.corkcoco.ie