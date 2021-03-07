Family of Cork girl who inspired book present €13k to charity

THE family of a Cork girl who inspired a children’s book by a Cork firm has presented more than €13,000 to the Make-A-Wish Ireland organisation.

Molly Daly (9) from Banduff in Cork city has multisystem disorder called Kabuki Syndrome, which impacts on various parts of the body. It can cause skeletal abnormalities, short stature, heart defects and a general failure to thrive.

Last year, she was among more than 50 children who had their wish granted by the Make-A-Wish organisation. While she had initially hoped to go to Disneyland Paris, the pandemic means that plans had to be changed. As a result, Molly opted to get an iPad, inspired by her aunt Mary Quinlan, says her mum Olivia.

A book inspired by Molly, called Molly the Mouse, was written, designed and illustrated by staff at tech company Logitech. And the company a version of the book for Molly so that she could listen to it on her iPad.

Mum Olivia said: “The Make A Wish organisation is fantastic. Last week, we donated €13,150 raised through the sale of the book.”

She explained that the book had been sold in businesses belonging to relatives of Molly, as well as in shops around Cork.

The donation was given to the organisation as it marks Make-A-Wish Week this week.

A spokesman said: “Make-A-Wish is asking the public to come behind their campaign to celebrate all our special Mums this Wish Week. Supported by SPAR and culminating on Mother’s Day, Wish Week is an appeal to the public to help bring joy to seriously ill children and their families across Ireland by making a donation or hosting a virtual fundraiser.”

He added: “Last year, Make-A-Wish Ireland experienced significant disruption to both their fundraising activities, and their ability to grant wishes. But despite the necessary lockdowns and restrictions, they granted 56 wishes to children across the country who are living with life-threatening illnesses. These wishes ranged from having a garden play tower, to virtually meeting a favourite celebrity, to having a gaming laptop.”

He said there are currently 200 sick children across the country waiting to have their wishes granted.