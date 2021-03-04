Call for historic Cork archway that led to offices of creators of Tanora to be relocated

A CORK city councillor has reiterated his call for a historic archway in the city centre to be removed from its hidden corner and given more public prominence.

The 1779 archway located at the rear of Supermac's & Papa John's in the city centre was once part of the entrance door to one of Cork’s oldest firms, John Daly & Co Mineral Water Manufacturers on Kyrl’s Quay - the original creators of Tanora.

Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy, who is spearheading the call for the archway to be moved, has reiterated his call to the council to come forward with a plan to bring the historic archway out of its hidden corner and into the public realm.

"Its ornate style is worthy of a good public viewing space along the river perhaps on Cornmarket Street and Kyrl's Quay.

"As a heritage asset of the city, it is wasted in the corner it is currently located in," he said.

In a report, Fearghal Reidy, Director of Strategic Economic Development at Cork City Council, said the archway was relocated during the development of the Dunnes Stores complex and "more research would be required to find out more about this period of redevelopment and decision making".

"It appears that now the archway is owned by the owners of the Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre.

"The future use of the shopping centre and car park will most likely change in the medium term and it would be a good opportunity to relocate the arch onto the street in a more prominent position to enliven the public realm on this part of the street, preferably close to its original location opposite the steps down to the river.

"Our recommendation in the interim is to leave it in its current location where it is safe until an appropriate permanent location is secured," the report continued.

However, Mr McCarthy said he does not agree with putting this proposal on the back burner.

"As the city recovers Covid, it will need to draw on every asset it has to bring people back into the city centre and bringing people to Cork from national and international contexts.

"I continue to hold my motion in committee for a more positive outcome from the council," he said.