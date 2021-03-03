Wed, 03 Mar, 2021 - 07:00

Outdoor gym to be built at popular Cork walkway

A computer-generated image of a 'Cluster Outdoor Calisthenic Gym'. A new outdoor gym is to be built this year on the green area adjacent to the start of the Lough Mahon walkway by Blackrock Castle. Picture credit: Cork City Council

Amy Nolan

A new outdoor gym is to be built this year on the green area adjacent to the start of the Lough Mahon walkway by Blackrock Castle.

The gym is one of several amenities to be developed as part of Cork City's Sport and Amenity Fund 2021. 

It will be similar to those existing in other areas of the city, such as in Tramore Valley Park and Harty’s Quay.

Independent councillor Kieran McCarthy has welcomed the project.

"Such equipment are age friendly and accessible elements that have proven very popular during the last year. 

"They are suitable for all ages. 

"The Parks section of Cork City Council has committed to maintain the amenities installed," he said.

The budget for this year's Sport and Amenity Fund is €230,000.

Over the past six months, Cork City Council sought to gather as much information as possible as to how this fund could fulfil some of the needs of various communities in the city.

"The overwhelming feedback was that amenities should be increased in our public parks which have been a great outlet for communities in the last year.

"The outdoor gym is to be built in the next few months. 

"I continue to raise the need for further investment into the local electoral area's parks," Mr McCarthy continued.

