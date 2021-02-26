Cork people invited to take part in TedFest and keep the spirit of Father Ted alive

PEOPLE across Cork are encouraged to dress up as their favourite Father Ted character this weekend in honour of the annual celebration of Ireland’s favourite sitcom.

Tedfest, which was first held in 2007, takes place annually around the 28 February to celebrate the spirit of ‘Father Ted’. The date for the event marks the anniversary of the death of Dermot Morgan and in 2016, the passing of Frank Kelly, who is best known for his role as Father Jack Hackett.

With the postponement of this year’s event, organisers have decided to mark the occasion with a new challenge to “keep the spirit of Tedfest and Father Ted”.

TedFest co-founder, Peter Phillips said:

“This weekend is normally when we would be heading back to the island for TedFest so we wanted to do something to celebrate it."

On 28 February, the #TedfestCostumeChallenge will encourage people across Ireland to dress as their favourite character from the show - whether it’s Fr Jack, Ms Doyle, milkman Pat Mustard or Father Ted himself.

The challenge is sure to result in some hilarious scenes across Cork with participants encouraged to don their costume while on their daily Covid-19 compliant walk or run.

Those taking part are also encouraged to donate the price of a pint to a charity of their choice in honour of the weekend and to share an image of their costume online. Last year, the best costume at the festival dressed as a fully stocked lingerie department to mimic one of the iconic scenes from the show.

The annual Tedfest is usually held on Inis Mór which is transformed into the legendary ‘Craggy Island’ for a weekend of high-jinks. Those taking part in the costume challenge can share their costume on social media with the hashtag #TedfestCostumeChallenge.

This year’s Tedfest will take place between the 14 and 17 October. Tickets are available at www.tedfest.org