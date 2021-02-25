County Hall to increase charges at Civic Amenity sites

From March 1, the cost of visiting a Civic Amenity Site in the county is to increase.

Following intense discussions at County Hall, it was decided the entry charge to the centre is to increase by €1, from €3 to €4.

Domestic waste charges will increase also with a standard bag costing €5 whereas it currently cost €4, a large bag would cost €9 instead of €8 and a wheel bin would cost €14 instead of €12.

Bulky waste will also see hikes with an armchair rising from €10 to €15, a double sofa jumping from €15 to €25 and a three-seater sofa increasing from €20 to €30.

A single axle trailer of timber costs €20 but from March 1 it will cost €40 and a double axle trailer of timber currently costs €40 and is set to rise to €80.

Mattresses which are currently €10 for a single and €20 for a double are to remain the same.

Cork County Council said in a statement that the charges are in response to a rise in the cost of waste disposal.

Cork County Council operates an extensive network of 11 Civic Amenity Sites and 121 Bring Sites for community waste recycling across the county.

Story Johnny Murphy.Recycling Area at the Youghal Civic Amenity Centre.Pic John Sheehan Photography.Issued on behalf of Cork County CouncilNo Reproduction Fee.

Full details on revised fees for specific waste categories and information on local Civic Amenity Sites are available at www.corkcoco.ie.