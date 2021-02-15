Rehab Group announces acquisition of Cork-based service for people with autism

Rehab Group, Ireland’s largest disability organisation, has today announced the acquisition of a Cork-based service that helps people on the autism spectrum to live independent lives.

It has acquired the Aspect support service, which was formerly run by the Cork Association for Autism.

Aspect provides specialist supports and intervention to approximately 600 people in the Cork and Kerry area.

The service's clients liaise with qualified and experienced key workers who help provide information and guidance in the areas of education, employment, independent living skills, communication and social skills and social and community involvement.

The service also provides links with housing authorities, local universities, employment agencies, etc. to provide well-informed and productive support and advice.

Barry McGinn CEO of the Rehab Group said; “We are delighted to announce this acquisition today and are excited to continue to deliver high-quality services to people who will benefit from Aspect’s services.

"Rehab Group offer a wide range of services to support people with autism, in fact more than 20 per cent of the people in our services are on the autism spectrum.

"As part of our strategic vision, and our commitment to the people who use our services, we have developed a strategic plan to enhance the many successful elements of our current autism specialist service provision.

"We aim to work towards offering a seamless pathway of specialist support for people with autism- through which people can continuously progress, and reach their full potential, Aspect will play a key role in that strategic goal.”

The successful transition of the Aspect service to Rehab Group today brings to an end an extensive period of hard work by a team of individuals from Aspect, RehabCare and the HSE.