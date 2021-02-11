Cork City Council warns of flood risk

Cork City Council is warning that there is a risk of flooding in parts of the city this weekend.

A high astronomical spring tide will occur at 6.40am on Saturday morning, and the local authority said this tide is predicted to cause minor localised flooding along low-lying quays such as Morrison’s Quay, Fr Mathew Quay, Fr Mathew St, Union Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Rutland St, Sawmill St, Lavitts Quay, Kyrls St, Kyrls Quay, Crosses Green, Proby’s Quay, Sharman Crawford St, and Wandesford Quay.

Furthermore, due to predicted very high rainfall late on Friday evening and early Saturday morning, the local authority says that there is a possibility that some rivers may burst their banks, causing localised flooding at locations that are typically prone to this type of flooding.

Cork City Council is asking people to take extra care when walking or driving in such areas tomorrow.

“Do not walk or drive through flooded areas or rivers, and please obey the warning signage which may be deployed on roads and paths,” a spokesperson said.

“It is in place to protect your wellbeing and prevent you from entering a dangerous situation.” Cork City Council’s Flood Assessment Team is monitoring the situation closely, and says it will continue to do so throughout the weekend.

Regular updates will be issued in the coming days on Twitter (@corkcitycouncil) and www.corkcity.ie.