Proposals to temporarily use city centre student accommodation for tourists scrapped

Lee Point student apartment complex on South Main St, Cork.

Proposals to temporarily use part of a student accommodation development in the city centre as tourist and visitor accommodation have been scrapped.

Irish Student Fund (Cork) IV Brewery Quarter Student Ireland Limited had applied to use a total of 168 bedrooms at the Lee Point Student accommodation for tourist and visitor accommodation.

That would have left 252 bedrooms remaining for student accommodation.

It had been hoped to implement the change between January 1, and May 31 this year. 

Cork City Council initially approved the application, but it was subsequently appealed to An Bord Pleanála by the Irish Hotels Federation(IHF).

In their appeal, the IHF highlighted the already significant impact the Covid-19 pandemic has placed on the tourism sector, and the impact the seasonal availability of student accommodation for tourists has.

The Fund has now withdrawn its application.

Concern as sand dunes disappear due to erosion hitting Cork beaches

