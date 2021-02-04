Cork Person of the Month for January named

Colin R. Morehead, Admiral of the Royal Cork Yacht Club, which celebrated its 300th birthday last year, has been named as Cork Person of the Month for January 2021.

At the club's 300th AGM, Colin Morehead was elected its 42nd Admiral. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, many of the club’s planned birthday celebrations had to be cancelled.

Mr Morehead has been part of the Royal Cork all of his life, following in the footsteps of generations of his family before him.

Upon receiving the title of Admiral, Colin outlined his wish to develop a five-year plan for the club, along with the development of a new sustainability plan, which underpins all of the club’s activities.

As Admiral, Colin’s passion and dedication to the club has become ever more prominent, as he has worked to successfully maintain and grow the institution that is the Royal Cork Yacht Club.

Additionally, Mr Morehead has ambitions to secure an additional European or World Championship event to be run at the club by 2023.

Speaking on his success Admiral Colin Morehead said:

“To be named as Cork Person of the Month is an honour. Having been involved with the Royal Cork Yacht Club all my life it is truly rewarding to receive this accolade.

"But nothing that I have done at the club could have been achieved without the support and dedication of the staff and the clubs incredible committee’s and volunteers."

Awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan said: “With the committed and passionate Colin Morehead as Admiral the club will no doubt go from strength to strength, over the next 300 years. RCYC, as the oldest yacht club in the world in one of the great harbours of the world, is something all Cork can be proud of. "

Colin Morehead will now go forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year, with the other Persons of the Month chosen throughout 2021.

