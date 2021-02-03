Cork twins 'grateful for lockdown' as they expanded their love for art and music

A Kinsale primary school student has thanked the Cleft Lip and Palate Team at CUH for ensuring he and his twin brother look so alike.

Cathal Walsh, a sixth-class pupil at Summercove National School, Kinsale, won the national ‘Someone Like Me’ art competition with his Piano Man picture of his twin brother.

The competition, which is organised by the National Disability Authority with his Piano Man portrait which shows his twin brother Harry, playing the piano, something he taught himself to do during lockdown.

Cathal’s winning entry was chosen for its artistic appeal and its heart-warming story.

The 12-year-old was delighted with his success. “I decided to draw Harry because he taught himself piano during the lockdown. It turns out he has a natural talent for it.

“He was the first-born twin and was born with a cleft lip and palate. He has had five operations, first to repair his lip at three months, then palate repair, two palate correction operations and, last year, he had bone graft surgery.

Thanks to the Cleft Lip and Palate Team at CUH, Cork Harry and I look even more alike.

“He never complains. Both Harry and I are really grateful to lockdown as it gave him the opportunity to discover his love of music and gave me the time to explore and expand my love for art.”

Minister of State with responsibility for disability, Anne Rabbitte, was very impressed with Cathal’s portrait.

“I would like to extend my deepest congratulations to Cathal Walsh, his teacher Jean Roberts and the wider school community. Cathal’s entry is an inspiring depiction of his twin brother who clearly has the ambition to use his own experience and ability for the benefit of others.”