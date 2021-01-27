Covid latest: 54 deaths and 1,335 cases notified

A further 54 deaths related to Covid-19 have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

50 of the deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 85 and the age range is 55-96.

There has been a total of 3,120 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday January 26, the HPSC has been notified of 1,335 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 191,182 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 437 are in Dublin, with a further 114 in Cork, 78 in Galway, 71 in Meath, 61 in Louth and the remaining 574 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,670 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. There have been 81 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The current 14-day incidence remains more than double the peak incidence experienced during previous Level 5 measures in October, therefore, now is not the time to drop your guard and start to interact with people outside your household.

"The risk of transmission in the community remains very high. We must continue to work towards reducing incidence of disease and preventing further hospitalisations and deaths.”