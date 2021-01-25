West Cork restaurant added to list of Michelin star restaurants in Ireland

Dede at the Customs House in Baltimore has been awarded a Michelin star in the 2021 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

The popular West Cork establishment is the only newcomer to join what is now an 18-strong list of Michelin Star restaurants in the Republic of Ireland.

No stranger to the Michelin star, head chef Ahmet Dede was previously awarded a Michelin star in the 2019 edition of the Guide when at the now closed Mews restaurant in Baltimore.

He retained this accolade in 2020.

Other Cork restaurants to retain their star status in the 2021 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland are Bastion in Kinsale and Chestnut in nearby Ballydehob along with Japanese restaurant, Ichigo Ichie in the city centre.

Meanwhile, four restaurants join the list of 18 Bib Gourmand recipients in the Republic of Ireland whose names feature in the 2021 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland.

Michelin Bib Gourmand awards recognise those establishments offering good food at affordable prices.

Goldie restaurant on Oliver Plunkett Street was awarded along with Spitalfields in The Coombe, Dublin City; Volpe Nera in Blackrock, Dublin and Table Forty One in Gorey.

Speaking at its launch, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, noted the immense challenge Covid-19 has posed to the hospitality industry.

"This has been a hugely challenging period for the hospitality industry and our thoughts remain with all those who have suffered from the pandemic and by the restrictions that have been put in place," he said.

"We were heartened by the number of chefs who called us during the year to ensure we were still going ahead with the Guide and our yearly awards.

"The Michelin Guide is about promoting the hospitality industry as a whole and we want to shine a light on the hard work, tenacity and commitment of chefs and restaurant teams," he added.