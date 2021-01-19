Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 15:00

Transport specialist to design improved bus network for Cork city

Specialist engineering teams have been appointed to design core bus corridors (CBCs) that will support the efficient running of the bus services in the city. Picture: Larry Cummins

Amy Nolan

Specialist engineering teams have been appointed to design core bus corridors (CBCs) that will support the efficient running of the bus services in the city. 

The announcement, made by the National Transport Authority (NTA) today also stated that they are in the process of appointing transport specialist Jarrett Walker & Associates to carry out a review of current bus services and design an improved bus service network in Cork city.

The appointments are part of the BusConnects Cork Programme which is a key element in the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS).

Its objective is to improve the efficiency of the overall bus network across the Cork area, improving the user experience and ensuring appropriate integration with other imminent transport developments.

A dozen CBCs and one orbital bus route in Cork city will be designed in a bid to support the efficient running of the bus services in the city. 

They will also include the provision for bus priority and safe cycle and pedestrian facilities.

The NTA is currently proceeding with stage 1 of the process which is Route Option Selection. 

Cork has been split into four work packages for the appointed providers - WSP, Arup, Barry Transportation and AECOM.

Once work has been sufficiently developed in assessing these routes, there will be extensive public consultation where the public will have the opportunity to have their say on the proposals. 

It is anticipated the consultation process will begin in the second half of 2021.

In addition to its own resources, the NTA is also enabling the recruitment of additional staff within the local authority to support the BusConnects Cork Programme. 

The NTA has said the appointments will be made in the coming weeks.

