Tue, 19 Jan, 2021 - 11:49

New documentary series features Irish patriot and his Cork love 

New documentary series features Irish patriot and his Cork love 

The brooch Robert Emmet gifted to Sarah Curran

Amy Nolan

A new documentary series featuring the most iconic Irish love stories throughout history is set to explore the relationship between Irish patriot Robert Emmet and his love Sarah Curran, a Cork native. 

Scéalta Grá na hÉireann is a six-part series which commenced on January 13.

The second episode is set to explore "the doomed love affair" between Emmet and Curran that took place during the Irish rebellion of 1803, a story which is often likened to the Irish Romeo and Juliet.

The episode features a lasting memento of their love in the form of a tiny delicate, jewel-encrusted brooch in the shape of a harp, a gift from Emmet to Curran.

The brooch, rich in nationalist symbolism, and now on display in the Cork Public Museum, represents not only Robert Emmet's love for Sarah Curran but also his love and sacrifice for Ireland.

"Emmet’s rebellion and martyrdom would go on to be a major influence on the patriots of The Easter Rising of 1916. "His powerful oration from the dock has inspired freedom fighters and world leaders for generations," documentary makers note.

"Abraham Lincoln read it frequently. 

Robert Emmet
Robert Emmet

"Winston Churchill’s famous ‘fight them on the beaches’ speech has echoes of Emmet’s famous speech."

Using groundbreaking digital technology, the team behind the show utilised computer enhanced imagery that builds on scans of Emmet's death mask, now housed in the museum of Kilmainham Gaol, taken from his corpse on the night of his execution to reveal the true face of the republican hero for the first time in over 200 years.

Scéalta Grá na hÉireann premiered with Ireland's "greatest and most tragic love story", that of Michael Collins and Kitty Kiernan.

Also explored in the series is Oscar Wilde's illicit love affair with Lord Alfred 'Bosie' Douglas in Victorian London, the unrequited love story between W.B. Yeats and Maud Gonne and more.

The next episode of Scéalta Grá na hÉireann, a Bo Media Production, airs tomorrow at 8:30pm.

Read More

UCC Department of Music receives €2 million donation

More in this section

CC SINN FEIN Cork TD criticises Minister for Education for failing to address the safety concerns of teachers and staff 
Healthcare provider with clinics in Cork announces 150 new jobs  Healthcare provider with clinics in Cork announces 150 new jobs 
Court receives medical report on woman who allegedly tried to take child from mother at Cork apartment Court receives medical report on woman who allegedly tried to take child from mother at Cork apartment
history
Calls for student nurses and midwives to receive 'fair pay' as pandemic changes frontline conditions

Calls for student nurses and midwives to receive 'fair pay' as pandemic changes frontline conditions

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Relaxed woman at home on couch Creating a stylish home that will flow to work for all your needs
Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives Cork bridge honours heroic WWII saviour of innocent lives
A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay A dog walk a day plus a new smart fitness tracker keeps stress at bay

Latest

My home Ad