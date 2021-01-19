New documentary series features Irish patriot and his Cork love 

A new documentary series featuring the most iconic Irish love stories throughout history is set to explore the relationship between Irish patriot Robert Emmet and his love Sarah Curran, a Cork native.

Scéalta Grá na hÉireann is a six-part series which commenced on January 13.

The second episode is set to explore "the doomed love affair" between Emmet and Curran that took place during the Irish rebellion of 1803, a story which is often likened to the Irish Romeo and Juliet.

The episode features a lasting memento of their love in the form of a tiny delicate, jewel-encrusted brooch in the shape of a harp, a gift from Emmet to Curran.

The brooch, rich in nationalist symbolism, and now on display in the Cork Public Museum, represents not only Robert Emmet's love for Sarah Curran but also his love and sacrifice for Ireland.

"Emmet’s rebellion and martyrdom would go on to be a major influence on the patriots of The Easter Rising of 1916. "His powerful oration from the dock has inspired freedom fighters and world leaders for generations," documentary makers note.

"Abraham Lincoln read it frequently.

Robert Emmet

"Winston Churchill’s famous ‘fight them on the beaches’ speech has echoes of Emmet’s famous speech."

Using groundbreaking digital technology, the team behind the show utilised computer enhanced imagery that builds on scans of Emmet's death mask, now housed in the museum of Kilmainham Gaol, taken from his corpse on the night of his execution to reveal the true face of the republican hero for the first time in over 200 years.

Scéalta Grá na hÉireann premiered with Ireland's "greatest and most tragic love story", that of Michael Collins and Kitty Kiernan.

Also explored in the series is Oscar Wilde's illicit love affair with Lord Alfred 'Bosie' Douglas in Victorian London, the unrequited love story between W.B. Yeats and Maud Gonne and more.

The next episode of Scéalta Grá na hÉireann, a Bo Media Production, airs tomorrow at 8:30pm.