Tue, 05 Jan, 2021 - 16:50

Cork GP pleads with local community to be 'extremely cautious' as Covid calls rise sharply

A Cork GP, working in Kinsale, has asked people to carefully consider their choices over the coming days and weeks as Covid is “prevalent in the community.” 

Roisin Burke

Margaret O’Regan GP at Kinsale Medical said on Sunday that she has just finished a shift in Southdoc and it was really busy with Covid related queries.

Taking to Facebook and posting in a public forum on Jan 3, after finishing a shift at SouthDoc, Dr O'Regan wrote: 

"Over 90% of the calls were COVID related.

"People are contracting Covid now from friends and family. The vast majority of contacts are from people we are relaxed and happy to be with. It is much much busier now than last March and April. There is no comparison really.” 

 The Cork GP, who is a UCC graduate and has a wealth of experience in emergency medicine and general practice, said she realised people were sick of hearing about Covid but said it was vital to be “extremely cautious.” 

 “You are probably all fed up of hearing about Covid but it is now so prevalent in our community and surrounding areas we must be extremely cautious. 

"It is best to consider that we each could have the virus and that anyone we meet could have it too. That is the only way at present to reduce transmission.”

cork healthkinsale#covid-19coronavirus
