Bishop: Cork nursing home Covid cases an 'immense concern'

A CORK nursing home has confirmed that five residents have tested positive for Covid-19 – the first positive cases of the virus among residents in the Home since the start of the pandemic.

Saint Luke’s Home, a nursing home operated by the voluntary not-for-profit charity, Saint Luke’s Charity, has notified residents and their families of the confirmed cases.

All residents of the nursing home were tested for Covid-19 on New Year’s Day.

Those results were returned on Monday, with five residents testing positive.

In addition, management has confirmed that 19 staff are unavailable for work for Covid-19 related reasons, some of whom have tested positive for the virus and others being either close contacts or feeling unwell.

The CEO of Saint Luke’s Home, Tony O’Brien, said residents and their families were notified on Monday of the first positive cases.

In the letter, Mr O’Brien said he was sorry to have to report the first positive cases in the facility.

“We are sorry and disappointed to have to report to you that we have been notified of our first positive cases of coronavirus among residents in the Home since the start of the pandemic.

“While the situation is very fluid please rest assured that we are currently and actively managing the situation along with our colleagues in the HSE and the Department of Public Health,” he said.

“We have also notified HIQA.

“We have implemented our detailed contingency plan for such an event.

“Our primary concern is focused on our residents and we will do our absolute utmost to protect and care for them.

“We will continue to keep you informed on a regular basis.

"We have travelled together up to this point and I know we can count on your continued support as you can count on ours,” Mr O’Brien continued.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bishop Paul Colton, commenting on the situation said:

"Naturally, my own foremost concern, and that of my fellow directors, is also the well-being and care of our residents and their families, as well as support for our management team and staff.

"Like other healthcare professionals throughout this pandemic, our team at Saint Luke’s have been, and are, working at the very limit of endurance since this started.

"They have been untiring and professional in their efforts, going the extra-mile day by day.

"Until now, at the start of 2021, we have been most fortunate in having no positive cases among our residents, so this development is of immense concern to us all.”