Cork-born editor of Glamour magazine receives special 'thank you' letter from Michelle Obama

CORK native and Editor-in-Chief of Glamour, Samantha Barry received an inspiring thank you note from Michelle Obama for her work in the lead up to the US Presidential Election.

In the letter addressed to Ms Barry, the former First Lady thanked her for her work with the When We All Vote organisation and her help with educating Americans on the importance of casting their ballot.

The Ballincollig native posted the letter to her social media account, along with Christmas cards she received from pupils at her old primary school, Scoil Barra.

The letter from Michelle Obama thanked Ms Barry for her “wonderful” work as an ambassador for When We All Vote and noted the historical significance of the voter turnout for the 2020 election.

“I am writing to thank you for being a wonderful Co-Chair/Ambassador for When We All Vote,” it read.

“From every Couch Party, Instagram post, volunteer call, to The Roots picnic and our epic IG Live takeover, you helped When We All Vote reach and educate over 100 million Americans about the voting process and the importance of casting their ballot.

“Over 500,000 started or completed their voter registration process with us and we fundamentally shifted the culture around voting this country.”

Starting the year with some lovely correspondence arriving today. An inspiring thank you note from @michelleobama for all the work we did @glamourmag with @whenweallvote and some thoughtful Christmas cards from students at my primary school in Ballincollig @ScoilBarra pic.twitter.com/mPSC7jZ4bR — Samantha Barry (@samanthabarry) January 3, 2021

When We All Vote was launched in 2018 by co-chairs Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

The non-profit organisation aims to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting and through strategic partnerships to reach all Americans.

Ms Obama said that she was “so proud” of the work she has achieved with Ms Barry and said that she “could not have done it without you [Ms Barry].”

“While we should all take a moment to celebrate the fact that more American, and more young people and voters of colour, turned out to vote this year than ever before, this work is about more than one election cycle and this work is far from finished. I hope I can count on you to stay in this fight for democracy with me for the long term.

“I look forward to continuing our work with you in the weeks, months, and years ahead,” concluded the letter.