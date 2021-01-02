'A natural, immersed in music': Cork mourns loss of musician Reuben Lynch 

Tributes have been paid to well-known Cork musician Reuben Lynch, who was found dead at a house in Bishopstown on New Year's Day.

Gardaí were called to a residence in Curraheen Drive by family members yesterday and Mr Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem took place today at Cork University Hospital and it is understood his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Lynch, who was in his 40s, was well known on Cork's music scene as a member of his father Ricky's band, The Lynch Mob.

Fellow musician Hank Wedel, who played many times with the talented bass player, described Mr Lynch's death as “a very sad day for Cork”.

He hailed the late Mr Lynch for his ability.

“He was one of the boss bass men around,” he said. "You could call on Reuben and you wouldn’t have to worry about the gig.

"He was such a gifted and talented musician.

"He played mainly with his father, but I played music with him many times. I would hire him to play with my band as the music world generally ebbs and flows. He was a natural musician. He was immersed in music. He knew how to immerse himself in any song or style."

Mr Wedel paid tribute to the deceased man whose death marks “'the end of an era in Cork City'.

He said Mr Lynch was a very popular figure on the music scene in Cork.

Very sad news, Reuben Lynch bass player in his father's band, The Lynch Mob has passed away. RIP Reuben. https://t.co/PbNhbt97Tb — Cork Folk Festival (@CorkFolkFest) January 1, 2021

“He was at the centre of so many circles of friends in the music world," Mr Wedel said. "You can tell that from the outpouring of grief since the news broke about his sad death. He was loved and he was so popular. He was gentle and he was so kind. He was romantic about his music and the music scene in Cork,

“Things will never be the same again for a lot of people. It is the end of an era. It is weird enough at the moment for musicians dealing with the pandemic. This is a real blow. He was at the centre of so much."