Mon, 28 Dec, 2020 - 21:16

Taoiseach acknowledges 'severe impact' of Brexit on Irish fishing industry and promises support 

Micheál Martin led a meeting of ministers with representatives from the sector on Monday.

The Taoiseach has pledged to work to support Ireland's fishing industry and coastal communities as Brexit approaches.

It came as EU ambassadors gave provisional approval for the UK's post-Brexit trade deal to be implemented from Friday.

MPs are set to vote on the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement on Wednesday.

Access to fishing waters post-Brexit was a live issue throughout the negotiations.

The Taoiseach acknowledged the "severe impact" that the outcome of the Brexit negotiations would have on the fishing industry in Ireland, and the disappointment expressed by the representative bodies.

He said that the Government was fully committed to engaging with the representative bodies and working with and for the sector and coastal communities in the coming period.

The Cabinet is due to discuss the matter.

The Taoiseach confirmed that all possible avenues to support the sector would be examined, and a comprehensive plan would be developed in consultation with the representative bodies.

fishingmaritime corkpoliticscork brexit
