Covid-19 vaccinations to begin tomorrow as new figures show virus on the rise in almost all parts of Cork

THE rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination programme is due to begin tomorrow, a day earlier than originally expected.

The chief executive of the HSE, Paul Reid, confirmed yesterday that the first vaccines will be given to people in Ireland this week.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week, Mr Reid said “my expectation is that we will get some vaccines going on the 29th”, explaining that teams were working at the weekend on the registration and consent process.

It is reported that Cork University Hospital is among four hospitals where the vaccine will first be administered.

Mr Reid also warned that “alarming” numbers of people are being tested for Covid-19 as he urged people to review new year plans “to keep safe.”

Last night, the Department of Health reported that 744 cases of Covid-19 had been reported up to midnight on Saturday, with 131 of the new cases reported in Cork.

A further four deaths were reported.

It brings the number of cases reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic to more than 7,270.

Last night, Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer with the Department of Health, warned that a large increase in reported cases of the virus is expected in the coming days.

Dr Holohan also warned that there had been a significant increase in the number of hospitalisations in the last two weeks, from less than 190 to 324.

Dr Tony Holohan has warned that a large increase in reported cases of the virus is expected in the coming days. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

“This indicates a deteriorating disease trajectory nationally and is a significant reminder of the severity of this disease,” he said.

“There have been further increases across key indicators of Covid-19 right across the country and the growth rate of the epidemic has accelerated in recent days.”

The CMO added: “If we do not act now to stop the spread of Covid-19, we will not be able to protect those in our society that are most at risk of serious illness or death.”

“Stay home, do not visit friends or family unless you are providing essential care, and do not have visitors to your home. Follow the public health advice.”

Increase in cases reported in almost all Cork LEAs

It comes as new figures show an increase in the number of reported Covid-19 cases in almost every local electoral area (LEA) in Cork.

The 14-day incidence rates per 100,000 population by LEA increased between December 8 and 21 in all but one LEA in Cork.

The data shows that the number of Covid-19 cases reported during that 14-day period in the Cork South-East LEA increased from nine the previous week to 55, with the incidence rate rising from 21 to 128.6.

The North West LEA also saw a sharp increase with cases rising from 18 to 44, and the incidence rate rising from 44.8 to 109.5.

The South Central LEA had a significant rise from 12 cases to 33, an incidence rate increase of 31 to 85.3.

The North East LEA went from 12 cases to 29, with the incidence rate going from 28.5 to 68.8.

In the city’s South West LEA, the number of cases reported in the 14-day period rose from 11 to 22, with the incidence rate rising from 23.4 to 46.8.

Bandon/Kinsale LEA saw a rise in cases from 8 to 43 and the incidence rate went from 21.5 to 115.4.

Carrigaline also saw a rise from 8 cases to 27, with the incidence rate going from 22.8 to 76.8.

Cobh saw a sharp increase too, from 12 cases to 24 and the rate went from 35.2 to 70.3.

Fermoy cases went from 12 to 23 with the rate rising from 33 to 63.2.

In Midleton, cases rose from 10 to 22 and the incidence rate went from 22 to 48.4.

Mallow went from under five cases to 12, and the rate went from under five to 41.2.

Bantry/West Cork was at less than five cases in the last 14-day cycle but now has seven cases, with the rate jumping from under five to 31.2.

Skibbereen went from reporting less than five cases to six, with the rate jumping from under five to 19.8.

In Kanturk, the cases also rose from under five to five, with the rate jumping from under five to 20.1

Macroom was the only area where cases dropped — from 16 to 12 — lowering the incidence rate from 43.4 to 32.6.