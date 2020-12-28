Covid-19 vaccinations to begin tomorrow as new figures show virus on the rise in almost all parts of Cork

The chief executive of the HSE, Paul Reid, confirmed yesterday that the first vaccines will be given to people in Ireland this week.
Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week, Mr Reid said “my expectation is that we will get some vaccines going on the 29th”, explaining that teams were working at the weekend on the registration and consent process.
It is reported that Cork University Hospital is among four hospitals where the vaccine will first be administered.
Mr Reid also warned that “alarming” numbers of people are being tested for Covid-19 as he urged people to review new year plans “to keep safe.”
Last night, the Department of Health reported that 744 cases of Covid-19 had been reported up to midnight on Saturday, with 131 of the new cases reported in Cork.
A further four deaths were reported.
It brings the number of cases reported in Cork since the beginning of the pandemic to more than 7,270.
Last night, Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer with the Department of Health, warned that a large increase in reported cases of the virus is expected in the coming days.