Cork café closes its doors after 24 years in business 

After 24 years in business, Bracken's Bakery has closed the doors of their Paul Street café as a result of the challenges posed by Covid-19.

The family-run business announced the closure in a Facebook post but assured customers that they will continue to trade from their bakery, shop and café on the Old Mallow Road.

In the post, Declan and Finola Bracken said that social distancing requirements and “many months of forced closure” negatively affected the Paul Street café.

“The decision was not an easy one but the process of severing the lease on the building was just as difficult - and came at a devastating cost to us due to having to pay rent for 8 months and more while not being in business,” read the post.

“It’s an impossible situation for small family-run businesses who are the very heart of our communities. We can’t put into words what the cafe, our truly one of a kind staff and all the people who kindly visited us meant to us.”

Declan and Finola Bracken said that they are “proud” to have served the people of Cork over the past 24 years and commended their staff who they think of “as extended family”.

“They in turn made customers feel so welcomed and treated everyone with exceptional warmth and kindness. For that we are forever indebted to them,” they said.

Speaking to The Echo, daughter Erica Bracken said that more support is needed for small businesses to combat the challenges that come with Covid-19.

“It’s been an emotional morning,” she said.

“It’s disappointing that there wasn’t more support out there and that there isn’t more support out there.”

Ms Bracken also said that the family will miss greeting their regular customers at the Paul Street café.

"Support is what the small businesses need now. Small businesses like my parents’, they support so many other families in the community and beyond that- it’s like a hub.”

“It’s really sad to see vibrancy and community and relationships kind of being weakened due to Covid-19," she added.