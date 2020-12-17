Here are the areas of Cork city where you're most likely to get a parking fine

THE South Mall area of Cork city centre has had the highest number of on-street fixed charge penalty fines so far this year.

Second on the list was Patrick’s Street, followed by Cornmarket Street, Morrison’s Quay and Lower Glanmire Road.

7.71% of fines were issued for offences on the South Mall.

Last year, Wellington Road was the third most popular location, followed by Morrison’s Quay and Cornmarket Street.

According to figures from Cork City Council and issued to the Cork City Joint Policing Committee, the number of fines issued this year is 41% less than last year, down from 39,317 last year to 22,969 this year.

Failure to display a valid disc accounted for 47.92% of offences, followed by failure to display a current licence disc (11.88%), and illegal parking in a loading bay (11.52%).

Parking in a no-parking zone attracted 10.16% of fines, while parking on footway/grass margin/ median strip accounted for 4.93% of offences.

Cork City Council advised that the Covid period should be “borne in mind in considering activity levels for 2020”.

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office, traffic levels slumped in Cork during Covid-19 restrictions. For example, traffic volumes for Cork, during the first week of the second lockdown, fell nearly 30% week-on-week and by over 52% on a year-on-year basis.