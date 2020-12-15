Shakey Bridge to reopen this weekend

CORK'S much-loved Daly Bridge - also known as the Shakey Bridge - is set to reopen this weekend.

The refurbishment works on the Shakey Bridge are almost complete and following its closure in August 2019, the famous bridge will reopen for public use from this weekend.

At yesterday's Council Meeting, Councillor Kieran McCarthy was informed that work on the bridge was near completion after a request of an update on the reopening.

City Council is planning a small re-opening ceremony on Thursday 17 December, in keeping with the current Covid-19 restrictions.

The ceremony will see the official reopening of the bridge by the Lord Mayor of Cork, Councillor Joe Kavanagh.

Following the ceremony, the Shakey Bridge will open for public use from Saturday 19 December.

The bridge joins Sunday’s Well on the northside to Mardyke Park on the southside.

Work on the bridge had been planned to be completed in April of last year but work was delayed due to contractual issues.

After extensive refurbishment, the bridge will officially reopen to the public from Saturday.

However, one question still remains.

“The big question on Saturday is will it shake?," said Councillor Kieran McCarthy.

"I know that across social media there have been comments on the shakiness of it and will it still shake? A lot of that is tongue-in-cheek but I have a feeling that a lot of Corkonians will want to know if it still shakes," he said.

Councillor McCarthy noted the importance of the historic Shakey Bridge for the people of Cork.

“The great thing about the bridge is it means so much to a lot of people. It is historic. It’s one of the legacies of the reconstruction of the city after the burning of Cork."

“I look forward to walking across it on Saturday and taking a few photographs," he added.