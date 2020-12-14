Mon, 14 Dec, 2020 - 13:47

Cork house in the running to be Ireland's most Christmassy home

Cork house in the running to be Ireland's most Christmassy home

With finalists from Dublin, Clare, Carlow, Tipperary and Cork, this year’s competition saw the highest number of entries since the search for Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home began in 2015 - Robert Falvey's home in Blackpool is in the running.

A home in Cork city has been named as a finalist in the search for Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home.

Robert Falvey from Blackpool is in the running for the accolade, which will see money go to charity.

With finalists from Dublin, Clare, Carlow, Tipperary and Cork, this year’s competition saw the highest number of entries since the search for Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home began in 2015. 

To celebrate five years of the competition, Energia have doubled their charity prize money. 

This year’s prizes are donations of €6,000, €4,000 and €2,000 respectively to the charity of choice of the first, second and third-placed entries following the public vote.

Geoff Codd Head of Marketing & Retail Development, Energia commented: “We once again received some incredible entries from homes all across the country. It was extremely difficult to narrow down the final shortlist and after what has been a difficult year for us all, it is great to see such festive spirit on display from all households. 

"All of us at Energia are once again delighted to have a chance to support local causes and charities and would encourage everyone to get voting for their favourite Christmassy Home."

Members of the public can vote at https://www.energia.ie/imch-vote 

Voting will close at midnight on Sunday December 20 with the winners to be announced by Energia on Monday, December 21.

More in this section

Velo Coffee Roasters announce deal with Dunnes Stores  Velo Coffee Roasters announce deal with Dunnes Stores 
Law and justice concept Girlfriend of rape accused admits she lied in statement to Gardaí to protect him
cork christmas
Fundraiser for Cork businesses hit by floods raises over €3k

Flood alert: City Council urges people to take precautions amid concerns Cork could face significant flooding

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest