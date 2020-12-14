Cork house in the running to be Ireland's most Christmassy home

A home in Cork city has been named as a finalist in the search for Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home.

Robert Falvey from Blackpool is in the running for the accolade, which will see money go to charity.

With finalists from Dublin, Clare, Carlow, Tipperary and Cork, this year’s competition saw the highest number of entries since the search for Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home began in 2015.

To celebrate five years of the competition, Energia have doubled their charity prize money.

This year’s prizes are donations of €6,000, €4,000 and €2,000 respectively to the charity of choice of the first, second and third-placed entries following the public vote.

Geoff Codd Head of Marketing & Retail Development, Energia commented: “We once again received some incredible entries from homes all across the country. It was extremely difficult to narrow down the final shortlist and after what has been a difficult year for us all, it is great to see such festive spirit on display from all households.

"All of us at Energia are once again delighted to have a chance to support local causes and charities and would encourage everyone to get voting for their favourite Christmassy Home."

Members of the public can vote at https://www.energia.ie/imch-vote

Voting will close at midnight on Sunday December 20 with the winners to be announced by Energia on Monday, December 21.