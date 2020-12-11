More than a fifth of unemployed people report some form of depression, CSO survey shows 

More than a fifth of respondents to the Central Statistics Office’s (CSO) Irish Health Survey 2019 who were unemployed reported some form of depression compared to 9% of employed people, main results of the survey has shown.

The publication is based on self-reported data from people aged 15 years and over, and outlines their view of their health status from how well they are feeling, to their engagement with the Irish health system, to the personal choices we all make around important health determinants like smoking, alcohol consumption and exercise.

The data collection occurred from July 2019 to February 2020 and relates to the pre-Covid health and other experiences of respondents.

It also found that over a quarter of respondents have a long-lasting health condition.

A quarter of people aged 15 years and over reported having a long-lasting health condition, while more than 80% of people report no limitation in everyday activities due to a health problem.

CSO Irish Health Survey 2019 - Main Results More than a fifth (21%) of unemployed persons report some form of depression compared to 9% of employed people.

The survey found that females are generally more likely to use a preventive health service than men, with 82% of females visiting a GP in the previous 12 months compared to 68% of men.

Results of the survey showed that younger people are more likely to binge drink than older people.

Almost half of the age group of 15 to 24-year-olds drink six or more units of alcohol in the one sitting at least once a month, compared to a quarter of people aged 55 to 64 years of age.

More than half of people aged 15 years and over also reported that they are overweight or obese, with more men than women reporting this to be the case.

Senior Statistician Keith McSweeney, said that the publication is the second in a series of health publications based on the Irish Health Survey with the CSO’s third publication due for release on December 14.

“The CSO thanks the respondents to this survey, without whom this publication would not be possible,” he said.