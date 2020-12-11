Work by Cork-based author and poet named Book of the Year

A Ghost in the Throat by Doireann Ní Ghríofa has been announced as the An Post Irish Book of the Year 2020.

A Ghost in the Throat marks Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s prose debut, and has received acclaim for its use of language and original approach, weaving together two complementary stories: the narrator’s own relationship with pregnancy and motherhood, and the life of eighteenth-century poet Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill.

And here is your winner, with the An Post Irish Book of the Year trophy! 🏆



One of Ireland’s most successful bilingual poets and essayists, Doireann Ní Ghríofa has published a number of collections in both English and Irish, including Clasp, Oighear, and Lies.

Born in Galway, but having grown up in Clare, she now lives in Cork, and was awarded the Rooney Prize for Irish Literature in 2016.

Doireann won the Odgers Berndtson Non-Fiction Book of the Year in association with The Business Post at the recent An Post Irish Book Awards.

The book titles competing for the accolade were the category winners from the recent An Post Irish Book Awards and the overall winner was revealed as part of a special television show aired on RTÉ One, hosted by Miriam O’Callaghan.

The victory marks the third time publisher Tramp Press has won the Irish Book of the Year Award in the last five years, as A Ghost in the Throat joins Notes to Self, by Emilie Pine, and Solar Bones, by Mike McCormack, which claimed the award in 2018 and 2016, respectively.

The An Post Irish Book of the Year 2020 was chosen by a combination of an online public vote and an equally-weighted academy vote, beating off competition from 13 other category winners at the recent An Post Irish Book Awards.