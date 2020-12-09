'It’s just an extortionate amount of money': Development charges enforced on some family home renovations

People within the city bounds who wish to extend their family home by more than 40 sq m or who wish to redevelop more than 40 sq m of it are liable for the charges from Cork City Council. Depending on the size of the area being developed, it could result in people owing the council thousands of euro.
The change was voted in by councillors this year as part of an amended Development Contribution Scheme and Supplementary Development Contribution Scheme for 2020-2022. However, it is understood this change was not highlighted to councillors at the time.
Prior to September 14, people looking to increase the floor area of their home paid no contributions. After that date “if someone is redeveloping their family home and increased the floor area, they don’t pay contributions on the first 40 sq m of the development but they pay development contributions on the remaining floor area of the development,” according to a spokesperson for City Hall.
This change has forced one man who spoke to The Echo to rethink his plans to upgrade his family home.